People Moves: 26 - 30 August 2024

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Biba, Coalition, Howden, Lloyds Bank and Russell Scanlan.

Downey replaces Manchester on Biba advisory board

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed Pen Underwriting CEO Tom Downey has joined its Network and Managing General Agents Advisory Board replacing Charles Manchester, the founder of Manchester Underwriting Management, who is retiring.

Writing on LinkedIn Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill said he was “really pleased” to advise that Downey will be taking the seat of