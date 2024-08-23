Carey quits Allianz to become Ecclesiastical intermediary MD

Ecclesiastical Insurance has appointed Dave Carey as the new managing director of its intermediary business, to join in February 2025.

He moves from Allianz, where he has been managing director of mid corporate UK, for the past year and a half – a new role he inherited in in early 2023.

Carey replaces Adrian Saunders, who retired earlier this year after almost a decade leading the intermediary business at Ecclesiastical.

Previously, Carey spent more than 20 years at Zurich, including being responsible for UK commercial regions and more recently led the mid-market and speciality lines business at Aviva before joining Allianz.

