People Moves: 19 – 23 August 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: Axa Health, Arag and Miller

Axa Health names new commercial director

Dr Ali Hasan has been appointed to commercial director at Axa Health and he will take on the role before the end of February 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

He will be joining from Vitality where he is currently chief commercial director and joined the business in March 2015. Prior to his current role he held a number of senior positions including chief medical and healthcare officer.

With over 15 years of