Hiscox chair Bloomer named among missing people after Sicily yacht sinking

Hiscox chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy have been named among the six people still missing following the sinking of the Bayesian yacht off Sicily yesterday.

Bloomer, pictured, who was group CEO of Prudential between 2000 and 2005 and had previously been its group CFO, joined Hiscox as chair designate on 1 June 2023, succeeding Robert Childs who retired on 1 July 2023.

Speaking about the former Arthur Andersen partner before he joined Hiscox Aki Hussain, group chief executive officer of Hiscox, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Jonathan.

Our thoughts are with all those affected, in particular our chair, Jonathan Bloomer, and his