People Moves: 5 – 9 August 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Howden, Recorder, Ascot, Hadron, Tokio Marine HCC International, CFC, Axa Retail and Gallagher.

Howden appoints Tony Barber

Tony Barber has been named account director at Howden and will cover Wales and its surrounding regions.

Based in Cardiff, he will help drive Howden’s growth in Wales by supporting larger and complex clients. Barber will also help develop and implement comprehensive risk management and insurance strategies.

He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he was an account