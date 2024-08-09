Insurance Age

People Moves: 5 – 9 August 2024

people-1-shutterstock
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Howden, Recorder, Ascot, Hadron, Tokio Marine HCC International, CFC, Axa Retail and Gallagher.

Howden appoints Tony Barber

Tony Barber has been named account director at Howden and will cover Wales and its surrounding regions.

Based in Cardiff, he will help drive Howden’s growth in Wales by supporting larger and complex clients. Barber will also help develop and implement comprehensive risk management and insurance strategies.

He joins from Willis Towers Watson where he was an account

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Meet the MGA: Altea

Carly Matson, CEO of Altea Insurance, outlines how her MGA is helping healthcare professionals and organisations fulfil their insurance requirements against a backdrop of hard rates and frustrations around regulation/licensing.

Blog: Brokers on TV

Brokers and insurers should appear on more reality TV shows to help humanise the industry and make younger people more aware of the sector.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: