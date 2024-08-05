Blog: Brokers on TV

Brokers and insurers should appear on more reality TV shows to help humanise the industry and make younger people more aware of the sector.

In the past year, two insurance brokers have appeared on some of the biggest TV shows in the UK.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a programme with the Careers & Enterprise Company to raise awareness of the diversity of careers in insurance.

At the start of 2024, Andrew Jenkins, commercial account executive at PG Insurance, starred in series two of the BBC’s The Traitors. He came fourth in front of a peak audience