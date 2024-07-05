Insurance Age

People Moves: 1 – 5 July 2024

people
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Superscript, Specialty MGA, Consumer Intelligence, AssuredPartners, Miller, Bridge and Ecclesiastical.

Stephen Taylor to head up Superscript’s SME distribution

Superscript has hired Stephen Taylor as head of SME distribution, joining from Allianz, where he was head of distribution for digital trading for five years.

Taylor brings expertise across underwriting, distribution, partnerships and trading to his new role at Superscript.

Taylor said: “Having worked in SME distribution for many

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

Trudgill: One year as Biba CEO

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, looks to tackle challenges facing brokers as he celebrates a year in the role.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: