People Moves: 1 – 5 July 2024

Featuring: Superscript, Specialty MGA, Consumer Intelligence, AssuredPartners, Miller, Bridge and Ecclesiastical.

Stephen Taylor to head up Superscript’s SME distribution

Superscript has hired Stephen Taylor as head of SME distribution, joining from Allianz, where he was head of distribution for digital trading for five years.

Taylor brings expertise across underwriting, distribution, partnerships and trading to his new role at Superscript.

Taylor said: “Having worked in SME distribution for many