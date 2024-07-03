Beazley names Sam Franks as country manager of UK & Ireland

Sam Franks has been appointed to the newly created role of country manager of UK & Ireland at Beazley, effective immediately.

Franks, pictured, will focus on the development of Beazley’s UK and Irish regional business outside of the Lloyd’s market.

Based in Birmingham, he is retaining his current position within the distribution team as head of partner engagement UK & Ireland.

For almost six years, Franks has led Beazley’s regional broker distribution operations. According to the insurer, during this time he strengthened its engagement strategies in the UK and built a strong network of broker partners and clients.

He