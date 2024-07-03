Beazley names Sam Franks as country manager of UK & Ireland
Sam Franks has been appointed to the newly created role of country manager of UK & Ireland at Beazley, effective immediately.
Franks, pictured, will focus on the development of Beazley’s UK and Irish regional business outside of the Lloyd’s market.
Based in Birmingham, he is retaining his current position within the distribution team as head of partner engagement UK & Ireland.
For almost six years, Franks has led Beazley’s regional broker distribution operations. According to the insurer, during this time he strengthened its engagement strategies in the UK and built a strong network of broker partners and clients.
He
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Bspoke ramps up in HNW with multiple ex-H&L appointments
The Bspoke Group has appointed Adrian Ewington as managing director of Bspoke Private Clients, its mid and high net worth specialist managing general agent.
Insurance broker enters Love Island villa
Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, entered the Love Island villa this week.
People Moves: 24 – 28 June 2024
Keep up to date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Optio takes Soni from Axa as CEO
Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has swooped for Axa UK commercial director Deepak Soni as its new CEO.
Sompo adds Axa XL broker boss Allan Murley with regional remit
Sompo has recruited Allan Murley as head of UK insurance distribution from Axa XL to join in the fourth quarter of the year.
Tyler appointed Academy CEO as Normand exits
Academy Insurance Services has named Martin Tyler CEO as Gilles Normand steps down to move into a non-executive career.
CII opens for applications to 13th year of New Generation Programme
The Chartered Insurance Institute is seeking the industry’s rising stars for its 2024 New Generation Programme.
Ex-Aviva CEO Winslow raids former employer again
Direct Line Group has named Maz Bown as group chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval, joining from Aviva where she was chief risk officer, UK General Insurance and Health.
Most read
- Insurance broker enters Love Island villa
- Astorg takes majority stake in Acturis
- Markerstudy and Atlanta merger completed
- C-Quence seeks to “unleash” digital tools and target schemes after Sompo tie-up
- Acturis maintains growth streak with 19% revenue expansion
- Meet the MGA: Phoenix Specialty