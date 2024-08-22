Tributes paid to "excellent chair" and "inspiration to many" Jonathan Bloomer

Hiscox and the Bloomer family have paid tribute to insurance and financial services veteran Jonathan Bloomer following his passing.

The bodies of Hiscox chair Bloomer and wife Judith, pictured, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo and British tech tycoon Mike Lynch were recovered yesterday following the sinking of the Bayesian yacht off Sicily on Monday and identified today.

Generosity and wisdom

Aki Hussain, Hiscox Group CEO said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by Jonathan and Judy’s tragic deaths. Our deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends at this devastating time.

”It was a privilege to