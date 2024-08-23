Stait takes interim charge of Allianz mid-market business after Carey departure

Allianz has moved to replace Ecclesiastical-bound Dave Carey with interim managing director for mid-market Graham Stait, pictured, effective from today and subject to regulatory approval.

Ecclesiastical had earlier announced that Carey would be joining as its new managing director of its intermediary business in February 2025, replacing Adrian Saunders, who retired earlier this year after almost a decade leading the intermediary business at Ecclesiastical.

Contacts remain unchanged

Following the news, an Allianz Spokesperson said: “Currently regional manager of the Midlands and South West, Graham is well known to our broker partners across the mid-market segment and all other