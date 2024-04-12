Partners& promotes trio as it readies ‘next stage of growth plan’

Partners& has created three new senior leadership roles, as it positions itself for what it describes as “the next stage of its growth plan”.

Ewan MacDonald has been appointed CEO – North to lead the insurance broking business and wider trading teams in the North and Scotland region. Lee Davey has been appointed CEO – South to carry out the same role in the South & Midlands, incorporating existing regional businesses in the South-East, South-West, and Midlands.

Finally, Ramzan Ghafoor has been appointed chief operating officer (client service) with a remit “to create the most distinctive and client centric service and claims offering