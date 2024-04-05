People Moves: 2 – 5 April 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: QBE, Howden, Renovation Underwriting and Griffiths & Armour.

QBE appoints Aidan Quinn

Aidan Quinn has joined QBE’s European business as head of commercial underwriting for trade credit, from the business’s Australian division.

Based in London, he will oversee the service and renewal of the existing commercial portfolio and seek to grow it. He has more than 15 years of experience in the trade credit industry in Australia and in the UK.

QBE has also added Catalina Romero to the risk team as