Lloyd’s hits 2020 women leadership target as it unveils latest DE&I data

    Insurance Age staff

Lloyd’s has admitted it has a “way to go” on its “culture journey” after hitting its short-term target of 35% of leadership positions (+3 percentage points) to be filled by women, set in 2020.

The revelation follows the publication of its fifth Market Policies and Practices (MP&P) return, which the market claimed “showed progress on its diversity targets, including women in leadership and ethnically diverse hiring” over the last data released in March 2023.

On the first point, there were improvements at all leadership levels, with women making up 25% of boards (+3pp), 28% of executive committees (+2pp), and 36% of direct reports to executive committee (+2pp). 45% of firms met or

Allianz takes part in The Apprentice Formula E challenge on BBC

Following his appearance on last week’s episode of BBC’s The Apprentice, Insurance Age caught up with Adam Moss from Allianz to talk through the insurer’s role in the latest challenge in which the teams had to launch a Formula E brand – and sell sponsorship.

