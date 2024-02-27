ManyPets founder Mendel to step down
Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.
Mendel and Guy Farley started Bought By Many, now ManyPets, in 2012, and set out initially to help individuals club together to get deals on insurance including travel, young drivers and property flood risks.
Mendel, pictured left, led the business to pivot into pet insurance in 2017 following the acquisition of broker Brooks Braithwaite (Sussex).
ManyPets has subsequently had a number of fund-raising rounds, with the most recent being $350m (£247m) in June 2021 giving it a valuation of more than
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team
RSA Insurance has made a number of changes to its commercial lines leadership team ahead of the completion of the takeover of NIG and FarmWeb.
Rating factors “fundamentally discriminatory” according to Stella’s Sam White
Experts at the Association of British Insurers’ annual conference have urged that everyone working together is what will improve the poverty gap.
People Moves: 19-24 February 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
My Insurance Downtime: Tom Lawrie-Fussey, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Tom Lawrie-Fussey, senior director of product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions – Insurance, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance.
Ex-Aviva boss Andrew Moss joins Brown & Brown (Europe) board
Former Aviva group CEO Andrew Moss has joined the board of Brown & Brown (Europe).
Tint’s Jodi Cartwright on shifting the customer acquisition timeline
Tint Financial Services is targeting going live with broking before the end of the year with the goal of becoming an award-winning broker, chief commercial officer Jodi Cartwright has confirmed.
Profile: Kelly Ogley, Howden – Growth strategy
Kelly Ogley, CEO of Howden Consumer and Local Commercial, outlines the firm’s growth strategy and urges women to back themselves.
Tokio Marine Kiln names new CEO
Tokio Marine Kiln has appointed Matthew Shaw as its new CEO, succeeding Brad Irick with effect from 1 April, subject to regulatory approval.
Most read
- FCA survey outlines broker Consumer Duty performance and room for improvement
- Zurich UK grows in P&C but operating profit flat in 2023
- The stats: Hard market remains - but for how much longer?
- Has cyber reached a tipping point with new entrants and incumbent product pushes?
- Allianz Holdings tops £4bn for first time with profits surging in 2023
- Holmes promises to ramp up focus on smaller brokers and across mid-market