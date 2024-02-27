ManyPets founder Mendel to step down

Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.

Mendel and Guy Farley started Bought By Many, now ManyPets, in 2012, and set out initially to help individuals club together to get deals on insurance including travel, young drivers and property flood risks.

Mendel, pictured left, led the business to pivot into pet insurance in 2017 following the acquisition of broker Brooks Braithwaite (Sussex).

ManyPets has subsequently had a number of fund-raising rounds, with the most recent being $350m (£247m) in June 2021 giving it a valuation of more than