Tokio Marine Kiln names new CEO

Matthew Shaw TMK
    By Rosie Simms

Tokio Marine Kiln has appointed Matthew Shaw as its new CEO, succeeding Brad Irick with effect from 1 April, subject to regulatory approval.

Shaw, pictured, has been chief underwriting officer of TMK since 2020, playing a major role in an underwriting strategy that has led to a significant performance improvement, the company added.

Irick will take up the role of co-head of international business for Tokio Marine Holdings, the parent company of Tokio Marine Group, and succeeds Chris Williams. Irick has led TMK since 1 January 2020.

Vivek Syal, TMK chief risk officer, will be appointed to the CUO position effective 1 April, subject to

