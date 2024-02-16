Tokio Marine Kiln names new CEO
Tokio Marine Kiln has appointed Matthew Shaw as its new CEO, succeeding Brad Irick with effect from 1 April, subject to regulatory approval.
Shaw, pictured, has been chief underwriting officer of TMK since 2020, playing a major role in an underwriting strategy that has led to a significant performance improvement, the company added.
Irick will take up the role of co-head of international business for Tokio Marine Holdings, the parent company of Tokio Marine Group, and succeeds Chris Williams. Irick has led TMK since 1 January 2020.
Vivek Syal, TMK chief risk officer, will be appointed to the CUO position effective 1 April, subject to
