FCA seeks data from London market firms on discrimination, harassment and bullying

The Financial Conduct Authority has written to London market and Lloyd’s insurance companies seeking information related to incidents of “non-financial misconduct”.

The FCA is seeking to collect data on the volume and type of incidents – including discrimination, harassment, victimisation, and bullying – and the methods of detection and the actions taken to address these incidents within firms.

The sector-wide information-gathering exercise requires all regulated Lloyd’s managing agents, London Market insurers (including P&I Clubs), Lloyd’s and London market Insurance intermediaries and managing general agents to complete the survey by close of business on 5