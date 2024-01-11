QBE names Stephen Johnson as head of trading for the South East
Stephen Johnson has been appointed to head of trading for the South East region at QBE Europe, where he will lead the regional underwriting teams in London and Chelmsford.
In the newly created role, he will engage with broker partners and customers and report to Andy Fitzgerald, director of UK regions for QBE Europe.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Johnson, pictured, previously held roles at Chubb, RSA and Brit. He was most recently part of QBE’s property team, where he was underwriting officer, commercial property.
Fitzgerald said: “Stephen’s appointment completes the hiring of our trading heads across the UK regions and will further support
