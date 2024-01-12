People Moves: 8 – 12 January 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: John Lewis Finance, CFC, Ageas and Policy Expert.

John Lewis Finance makes two senior insurance hires

Gary Davess has joined John Lewis Finance as director of insurance and David Telfer has joined as head of commercial, insurance broking.

Davess will lead the insurance division which offers customers pet, home and motor insurance cover.

He has over 35 years of experience in the financial services sector. He was most recently with JAB Investment Company as a business advisor on strategic