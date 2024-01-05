Hastings names ex-Abacai leader Jamie Hay as CFO
Hastings Group has appointed Abacai founder Jamie Hay to take over as group chief financial officer during the second quarter of this year.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Hay resigned as a director of Abacai Technologies on 14 July 2023, having resigned from the associated Key Top Co Limited on 9 January the same year.
Hay’s exit came at the same time as fellow founders ex-Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson and Colin Price left the insurtech. Barry Bown now leads the Sun Capital Partners-backed motor specialist.
At Abacai Technologies Hay served as the managing director of finance, strategy and M&A.
Prior to this, he spent nearly a
