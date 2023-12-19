Review of the Year 2023: Spring Insure’s Paula McManus

Paula McManus, senior PI underwriter at Spring Insure, shares her thoughts on continuing major market withdrawals and recalls Socrates when advising the political parties on how to win her vote at the 2024 General Election.

It has to be a personal one, which is the successful launch of our new commercial professional indemnity proposition in July after only joining the business this time last year. Creating new products, attracting quality capacity, and building new broking partnerships has been really full on but very rewarding.

‘Empower’. It is over-used and under-actioned