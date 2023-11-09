Coalition targets Northern brokers with senior Allianz hire

Cyber insurance specialist Coalition has appointed Gareth Machin as its first Manchester-based underwriter in the UK.

The business added that Machin, who was formerly a senior professional indemnity underwriter with Allianz, “has joined Coalition UK’s growing team of regional risk engineers with specific responsibility for developing relationships with brokers based in North West England”.

Supporting local brokers

Machin (pictured), continued: “I simply could not turn down the chance to work for such a forward-thinking and innovative company.

Related Allianz seeks to move closer to brokers with new