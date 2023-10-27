My Insurance Downtime: Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan

A Nottinghamshire native and avid paddleboarder, Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan, shares an insight into life outside the broker’s Wellington Circus home.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screentime/reading time

As a family, we don’t tend to watch a lot of TV because we have a lot of outdoor hobbies. I do like watching films, however, and recently took a trip to the local cinema to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with my daughter. We