My Insurance Downtime: Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan
A Nottinghamshire native and avid paddleboarder, Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan, shares an insight into life outside the broker’s Wellington Circus home.
A Nottinghamshire native and avid paddleboarder, Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan, shares an insight into life outside the broker’s Wellington Circus home.
We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.Screentime/reading time
As a family, we don’t tend to watch a lot of TV because we have a lot of outdoor hobbies. I do like watching films, however, and recently took a trip to the local cinema to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with my daughter. We
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Broking success: SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford
SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford, has eyes for growth as he plans to expand the firm's office footprint organically in the next 12 months.
People Moves: 23 - 27 October 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
CII on the hunt for new CEO again after Vallance departs
The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has today confirmed it is looking for a third CEO less than two years after incumbent Alan Vallance announced plans to take an equivalent role at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Financial uncertainty ranked as the biggest concern for UK businesses, according to Marsh
Companies across the UK are the most concerned about the impact of financial uncertainty (34%) over the next year, knocking people-related risks (31%) off the top spot, according to the 2023 Marsh UK Business Risk Report.
CII New Gen broker team to tackle talent gap through TikTok and Instagram
The Chartered Insurance Institute 2022/23 New Generation Programme Broking group has launched a new social media-based campaign to address the insurance industry’s talent gap, and common misconceptions around insurance careers.
Biba recruits standalone public affairs manager from FTSE 100 firm
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Shayne Halfpenny-Ray, social affairs manager at Phoenix Group, as its new head of policy and public affairs.
Ardonagh, Aston Lark, Marsh and WTW staff among those chosen for CII New Gen broking group
The Chartered Insurance Institute has announced the 2023/24 broking group cohort of the New Generation talent programme.
Spring CEO Tristan Sargeaunt on how he plans to double GWP in three years
Tristan Sargeaunt, CEO of MGA Spring Insure, has eyes for growth, as the business plans to at least double its gross written premiums from 30m GWP by 2026.