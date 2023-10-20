People Moves: 16 – 20 October 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Aspen, JM Glendinning Community Risk Solutions, Vista, WTW, Academy and Aviva.

Aspen hires Graeme Owens

Graeme Owens has been appointed as head of UK business and community property team for Aspen Insurance, replacing Adrian Jackson.

Owens has more than 30 years’ experience as a commercial property underwriter. He joins from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, where he was director of global standard property products since 2021.

Owens will oversee the management of the business and