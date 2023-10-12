Broker Expo 2023: Culture is vital to attracting and motivating staff

Culture is a significant factor in recruitment and attracting people to the insurance industry, during the most difficult period for hiring in the broker market’s history.

That was the opinion of the panel at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo 2023 in Birmingham.

The experts addressed Winning the Talent War in the Insurance Industry at the event, tackling the difficulties of finding skilled staff to join their workforce and attracting those people to join.

Most difficult period for recruitment

In particular, the panellists highlighted the lack of skilled people ready for higher-position jobs.

Homegrown talent is needed alongside training and apprenticeships to gain