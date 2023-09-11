Abacai transfers claims team to law firm

The owner of broker Complete Cover, Abacai, has entered into a strategic partnership with HF, which will see members of its volume claims teams transfer to the law firm.

The transfer of 24 employees takes place today following a consultation period.

Sarah Whitehouse, CEO Claims at Abacai said: “We are delighted that through this partnership our volume claims teams will be joining HF.

“It was important to us to work with an organisation which not only has an in-depth knowledge of the insurance sector, but that also shares our values with a firm focus on its people and customers, and that made HF the perfect partner.”

Maximise skills

Ronan McCann, CEO &