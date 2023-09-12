We must embrace diversity if we expect consumers to embrace insurance

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

To better anticipate and respond to the needs of a rapidly changing world, the insurance sector’s workforce must reflect the world in which it operates, argues Dan Cicchetti, senior director, client engagement UK and Ireland, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Insurance.

The focus on improving diversity, equity and inclusion within the insurance sector is building steam, but real progress is slow, according to the latest report from the Association of British Insurers and KPMG.

This sector, and the entire financial services market, is still behind many other sectors in DEI.

As the needs of society evolve, it is the consumer who has the most to gain from insurance businesses becoming more inclusive.

The KPMG and ABI report Reshaping DEI in Insurance states