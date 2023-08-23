People Moves: 14 - 25 August 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Beazley, Hedron Network, RSA, Dale Underwriting Partners and Hive Underwriters.

Beazley expands Incubation Underwriting team

Beazley has appointed Amy Ing to its Incubation Underwriting team, reporting to Neil Kempston, head of Incubation Underwriting.

Ing joins Beazley after a 12-year stint at Liberty Specialty Markets, where she was a delegated authority underwriter. She will also remain as co-chair of the Lloyd’s Product Launchpad.

Kempston said: “We are pleased that Amy has