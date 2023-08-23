Insurance Age

People Moves: 14 - 25 August 2023

Recruitment chess moves
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Beazley, Hedron Network, RSA, Dale Underwriting Partners and Hive Underwriters.

Beazley expands Incubation Underwriting team

Beazley has appointed Amy Ing to its Incubation Underwriting team, reporting to Neil Kempston, head of Incubation Underwriting.

Ing joins Beazley after a 12-year stint at Liberty Specialty Markets, where she was a delegated authority underwriter. She will also remain as co-chair of the Lloyd’s Product Launchpad.

Kempston said: “We are pleased that Amy has

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

My Perfect Broker Week: WTW’s Dave Fletcher

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Dave Fletcher, regional director Wales & West, WTW outlines his thoughts.

My Perfect Broker Week: Aon’s Alexa Owen

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Alexa Owen, head of private clients at Aon shares her thoughts.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: