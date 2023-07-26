Insurance Age

Hobbs adds two senior roles as part of Allianz Commercial shake-up

Andy Montgomery, Allianz
Allianz Commercial has created two new senior roles following the appointment of Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer.

Mike Thomas takes up the post of director of distribution for digital and mid-market, and Andy Montgomery has been made head of broker distribution management.

From 1 September the newly formed UK distribution function led by Hobbs will operate across digital trading, mid-market, large corporate and speciality lines. The move is part of a global plan to bring mid and large corporate under one model. In the UK this is headed by Nadia Côté, commercial managing director.

