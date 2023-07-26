Hobbs adds two senior roles as part of Allianz Commercial shake-up
Allianz Commercial has created two new senior roles following the appointment of Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer.
Mike Thomas takes up the post of director of distribution for digital and mid-market, and Andy Montgomery has been made head of broker distribution management.
From 1 September the newly formed UK distribution function led by Hobbs will operate across digital trading, mid-market, large corporate and speciality lines. The move is part of a global plan to bring mid and large corporate under one model. In the UK this is headed by Nadia Côté, commercial managing director.Related Allianz
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
HSB seeks to bolster broker engagement with Stacey Sheridan promotion
HSB has promoted Stacey Sheridan to network relationship manager as it looks to strengthen its broker proposition.
WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.
Arch UK promotes Julie Collins to Bristol branch manager
Arch UK regional division has promoted Julie Collins to branch manager in Bristol, succeeding Ruth Hitchcox who has been named national production improvement lead.
Biba adds wellbeing and employee benefits provider to associates roster
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added wellbeing and employee benefits provider Vivup as an associate, bringing its total of associates and partners to 68.
People Moves: 17 – 21 July 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Tara Foley to succeed Gienal as Axa UK & Ireland CEO
Axa has appointed Tara Foley as UK & Ireland CEO, succeeding Claudio Gienal.
Roden joins Clapp for County Group reunion at Cullum's TBIG
The Broker Investment Group has added a CEO of retail with the appointment of Andy Roden, formerly of County Group.
Meet the MGA: Rising Edge
Having just celebrated its second anniversary, Rising Edge CEO Philippe Gouraud talks to Jonathan Swift about its efforts to reimagine D&O insurance, empower decision makers and support grassroots football.