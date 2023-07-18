Roden joins Clapp for County Group reunion at Cullum's TBIG
The Broker Investment Group has added a CEO of retail with the appointment of Andy Roden, formerly of County Group.
The Peter Cullum-owned TBIG said the appointment was effective from the 17th July 2023.
In his new role Roden, pictured, will head up all the group’s retail investments assuming the management of the field sales teams. He was most recently been MD of retail at the County Group where he worked with TBIG group CEO Dave Clapp prior to his departure in 2020.
Clapp said: “I have worked with Andy throughout my career. We first worked to together some 25 years ago, he is an absolutely top-class
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Meet the MGA: Rising Edge
Having just celebrated its second anniversary, Rising Edge CEO Philippe Gouraud talks to Jonathan Swift about its efforts to reimagine D&O insurance, empower decision makers and support grassroots football.
New WTW Networks MD John Read sees “wealth of opportunities”
John Read has hailed the “wealth of opportunities” after stepping up to be managing director of WTW Networks.
Ian Barclay leaves Ardonagh
Ian Barclay, managing director of Geo Agriculture, has left Ardonagh.
People Moves: 10 – 14 July 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Sharon Brown joins Greenkite Associates
Former Harbour Underwriting managing director and Miles Smith leader Sharon Brown has joined the executive team of Greenkite Associates as chief commercial officer.
Blog: 'Do the right thing' to grow your own culture and future leaders
Broker management teams face many challenges in the post pandemic world, not least defining their company culture and attracting the next generation of talent. Mike Edgeley, group CEO of the Clear Group, offers a perspective on one roadmap to potential success.
iCAN teams up with Insurance Age as official UK Broker Week partner
Insurance Age is delighted to announced the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network as an official partner of the inaugural 2023 UK Broker Week.
Insurance Downtime: Woodgate & Clark managing director James Eveling
Woodgate & Clark managing director James Eveling gives us a look into his life outside insurance.