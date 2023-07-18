Insurance Age

Roden joins Clapp for County Group reunion at Cullum's TBIG

Andy Roden
The Broker Investment Group has added a CEO of retail with the appointment of Andy Roden, formerly of County Group.

The Peter Cullum-owned TBIG said the appointment was effective from the 17th July 2023.

In his new role Roden, pictured, will head up all the group’s retail investments assuming the management of the field sales teams. He was most recently been MD of retail at the County Group where he worked with TBIG group CEO Dave Clapp prior to his departure in 2020.

Clapp said: “I have worked with Andy throughout my career. We first worked to together some 25 years ago, he is an absolutely top-class

