People Moves: 3 – 7 July 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: TL Dallas, Markerstudy, Tokio Marine Kiln, Pen Underwriting, Miller, Allianz, Spring Insure and Aston Lark.

TL Dallas adds corporate account exec

TL Dallas has added Sara Chapman as a corporate account executive based at the firm’s head office in Bradford.

Chapman has worked in the insurance industry for 35 years and has been in broking for the last 26 of those.

Commercial managing director Tim Mortimer said: “As we retain our long-standing clients, and win new ones, we are keen