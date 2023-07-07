People Moves: 3 – 7 July 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: TL Dallas, Markerstudy, Tokio Marine Kiln, Pen Underwriting, Miller, Allianz, Spring Insure and Aston Lark.TL Dallas adds corporate account exec
TL Dallas has added Sara Chapman as a corporate account executive based at the firm’s head office in Bradford.
Chapman has worked in the insurance industry for 35 years and has been in broking for the last 26 of those.
Commercial managing director Tim Mortimer said: “As we retain our long-standing clients, and win new ones, we are keen
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba
Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
Interview: Andrew Cunis, Gallagher – Growing for gold
Andrew Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher, shares how the offering has grown to £100m of gross written premium, and the firm's goal of 10% year-on-year organic growth.
Hector succeeds Callan to lead on commercial at Covéa
Keith Hector has been named as commercial team leader at Covéa, succeeding Carolyn Callan.
Withers replaces Fletcher as Ecclesiastical schemes boss
Chris Withers is to head up Ecclesiastical Insurance’s schemes business following the retirement of Tony Fletcher, the insurer has announced.
New Biba CEO Trudgill urged to fight for compliance-hit small brokers
The new CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Graeme Trudgill, has been urged to fight for smaller brokers, who complain they are being swamped by regulation.
Former CII COO Bissell appointed Cila executive director
The Chartered Institute of Loss Adjusters has appointed John Bissell as executive director. He will take on the leadership role in September 2023.
Graeme Trudgill succeeds Steve White as Biba CEO
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Graeme Trudgill, its current executive director, as CEO taking over from Steve White.
Zurich UK CEO Bailey takes over as ABI president
Tim Bailey, UK CEO at Zurich, is the new president of the Association of British Insurers.