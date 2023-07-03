LMG unveils Futures Academy to boost under 30s working in specialty insurance

The London Market Group has announced that the EC3 insurance community will host its first 'Futures Academy', providing a fortnight of industry insights for more than 100 Year 12 students.

In the first week, a different broker or underwriter will host the students for a day in their office in EC3 in London, participating in collective activities that are designed to increase their knowledge of the industry.

The students will then each spend their second week in an individual host insurance business.

Nearly 50 firms have signed up to host 115 students in total, and the fortnight will culminate in a careers’ fair on Friday 14 July.

The LMG said the aim of the initiative is