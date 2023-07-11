Insurance Downtime: Woodgate & Clark managing director James Eveling

Woodgate & Clark managing director James Eveling gives us a look into his life outside insurance.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

We try to have a family movie night on a fairly regular basis at home but as my children are 21, 16 and 14, getting consensus on what to watch can be fun.

Now that we’re past the stage of constant Harry Potter and Star Wars re