Allianz promotes Nick Hobbs to UK chief distribution officer
Allianz has appointed Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer for Allianz Commercial in the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
Hobbs, pictured, has been chief distribution and regions officer for Allianz Holdings’ commercial business in the UK since July 2021. Prior to this, he was director of broker markets at the insurer for nearly five years.
The insurer explained that in his expanded role Hobbs will lead all aspects of distribution for the recently announced integration of Allianz Commercial across the UK – encompassing large-corp, specialty, mid-corp, digital/SME and engineering inspection.
