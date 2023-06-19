Insurance Age

Gallagher NED chair Sue Langley awarded a Damehood

Sue Langley
Gallagher UK’s non-executive chair Sue Langley was awarded a Damehood in King Charles’s Birthday Honours list at the weekend for services to both financial services and public service.

Langley, pictured, was made non-executive chair of Gallagher UK in 2015. Since then she has renewed her three-year stints twice and is now in her eighth year in the post.

Langley said she was “truly honoured” by the award.

She added: "We are all shaped by our environment, opportunities and by those around us and I wouldn't have been in the roles I have held without encouragement, support and good humour from those I've known and worked with along the way. I've been afforded an amazing career

