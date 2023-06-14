Market Moves: June 2023

All the latest key personnel moves across the insurance market.

Brokers

Nottingham-based broker Russell Scanlan has appointed Hilary Rockley as training and competence manager to help expand its extensive internal training programme and ensure the company exceeds all Financial Conduct Authority compliance regulations. Rockley brings more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry to the post, having worked in client administration roles for the financial services and insurance broking sectors.

Gallagher Re has appointed Ian Kerton to the role of