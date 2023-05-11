Insurance Age

Succession planning: providing support to smooth the exit transition

In safe hands_staff in hands of manager
    • Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Selling a broker can be an emotional experience, especially if the founder has run the business for a long time. Rachel Gordon looks at the options available for those with little M&A knowledge seeking an exit.

There comes a time for every broker when retirement beckons. But before beingput out to pasture, there is a huge decision to be made – who will pick up the reins and take on the business, its people and clients.

If the business is a solid performer, then the owner’s retirement should be extremely comfortable. There are a number of buyers ranging from those with relatively modest aspirations to cash-rich consolidators determined to expand their empires.

But, for many brokers, it is not just

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on People

Biba CEO Steve White to retire

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, told the audience of the trade body’s annual conference that he will retire this autumn.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: