People Moves: 13–17 March 2023

Stay in the loop with the most recent insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: McGill and Partners, Verlingue and Lloyd’s.

McGill and Partners adds three to financial lines

McGill and Partners has expanded its financial lines offering with three new hires: Paul Morgan, Breda Duignan and Abel Budd.

Morgan has worked in the insurance industry for 25 years and was most recently head of the financial institutions team at Gallagher.

Duignan has also been in the insurance market for 25 years and joins from Aon.

Budd joins from the executive risks team at Beazley

