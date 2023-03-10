Insurance Age

People Moves: 6 – 10 March 2023

diversity people
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Tokio Marine Kiln, Miller, Markel International, Atec, Optio, Hiscox and Criterion Adjusters.

Will Green joins Tokio Marine Kiln to head up aviation war risks

Tokio Marine Kiln has named Will Green as divisional head of war within its aviation underwriting team.

His appointment marks the creation of a dedicated aviation war team.

Green has more than 13 years aviation experience in insurance underwriting and broking roles.

He reports to David Slevin, head of aviation, alongside

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

