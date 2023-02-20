CII confirms John Bissell’s retirement

John Bissell will be retiring from his role as the Chartered Insurance Institute’s chief operating officer, and board member, in early April 2023.

Bissell, pictured, has spent more than six years with the organisation and, during this period, he has also been director of CII Hong Kong, CII Middle East and CII enterprises, as well as trustee of the CII’s prize fund.

Bissell’s responsibilities in his most recent role included business operations, customer service, IT, finance and facilities functions.

