Ex-SSP leader Peter Gregory joins Earnix

Former director of broking at SSP, Peter Gregory, has joined Earnix as sales director.

Gregory spent more than 20 years at SSP, and left in March 2022, as revealed by Insurance Age. After exiting SSP, Gregory was sales manager at Novidea for 10 months.

Adrian Coupland, previously customer and marketing director at SSP, joined Earnix as head of sales for insurance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in May 2022.

Coupland had spent 17 years with the technology provider.

