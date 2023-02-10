People Moves: 6 - 10 February 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in the insurance industry.

Featuring: Rokstone, IQUW, Aston Lark, Lockton, Markel International, Lloyd’s, CFC and Ascot Group.

Rokstone launches PI division with new hire

Rokstone has launched its professional indemnity facility and appointed Josh Smith as head of PI.

Smith has joined Rokstone with 13 years’ PI underwriting experience. Originally a law graduate, he began his career at the Channel Syndicate 2011 for four years, before moving to Navigators Pro as a professional liability underwriter. He then spent six