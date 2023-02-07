Market Moves: February 2023

All the latest key personnel moves across the insurance market.

Brokers

Darwin Clayton has appointed Mark Harris to its board of directors. Harris will be responsible for product governance and oversight, managing insurer relationships, leading the scheme teams and technical referral point within the business, and select large client accounts.

Alistair Matthews will head up Aston Lark’s new Thames Valley office, having joined as a regional director with responsibility for a region covering offices in Farnborough and Alton, Hampshire. Matthews brings with