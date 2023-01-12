Wayne Tonge takes on major role within PIB Group

Wayne Tonge has taken on the managing director role at PIB-owned Barbon Insurance Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Tonge will report to Barbon CEO Andy Halstead.

The move sees Tonge leave his managing director position at the Ardonagh-owned Property Initiatives Underwriting Agency, following seven years at the managing general agent.

Barbon investment

Halstead commented: “Wayne has an impressive track record of growing profitable businesses while displaying values that are entirely consistent with PIB Group and Barbon.

Related Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB PIB’s Barbon adds Rent4sure to