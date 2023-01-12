Insurance Age

Wayne Tonge takes on major role within PIB Group

Wayne Tonge has taken on the managing director role at PIB-owned Barbon Insurance Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Tonge will report to Barbon CEO Andy Halstead.

The move sees Tonge leave his managing director position at the Ardonagh-owned Property Initiatives Underwriting Agency, following seven years at the managing general agent.

Barbon investment 

Halstead commented: “Wayne has an impressive track record of growing profitable businesses while displaying values that are entirely consistent with PIB Group and Barbon.

