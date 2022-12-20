Insurance Age

Pen Underwriting expands team for new claims hub

pen-paper
    • Lauren Ingram

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Pen Underwriting has opened a regional claims hub, based in Chelmsford, and has hired three new specialists for its team.

The three new team members, Simon Jenkins, Annahita Mansourpour and Paul Clayton, have in total more than 50 years experience in complex property and liability claims.

The new hires are part of an investment by Pen in its southern hub, and to develop its in-house claims teams. 

According to Pen the new launch will also allow the company to “draw on a wider talent pool aligned with regional insurance hubs” and to help with career development for their staff.

Claims director at Pen Underwriting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: