Pen Underwriting expands team for new claims hub

Pen Underwriting has opened a regional claims hub, based in Chelmsford, and has hired three new specialists for its team.

The three new team members, Simon Jenkins, Annahita Mansourpour and Paul Clayton, have in total more than 50 years experience in complex property and liability claims.

The new hires are part of an investment by Pen in its southern hub, and to develop its in-house claims teams.

According to Pen the new launch will also allow the company to “draw on a wider talent pool aligned with regional insurance hubs” and to help with career development for their staff.

Claims director at Pen Underwriting