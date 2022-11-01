CII adds Mathew Mallett from UK Space Agency as digital boss

The Chartered Insurance Institute and Personal Finance Society have appointed Mathew Mallett as chief digital and information officer to deliver the group's IT functions.

He joins from the UK Space Agency tasked with focusing on digital and technology matters alongside current chief operating officer, John Bissell.

Mallet commented: “The roll out of a new relationship management system early next year will make a big difference to customer and member experiences, and a keen focus on serving our members and customers better needs to run through every aspect of our digital and technology development.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to achieve that