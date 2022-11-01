CII adds Mathew Mallett from UK Space Agency as digital boss
The Chartered Insurance Institute and Personal Finance Society have appointed Mathew Mallett as chief digital and information officer to deliver the group's IT functions.
He joins from the UK Space Agency tasked with focusing on digital and technology matters alongside current chief operating officer, John Bissell.
Mallet commented: “The roll out of a new relationship management system early next year will make a big difference to customer and member experiences, and a keen focus on serving our members and customers better needs to run through every aspect of our digital and technology development.
“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to achieve that
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Gallagher accused of ‘anti-ethical’ position in row over storm-damaged block
- CII issues apology after data breach
- Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
- Broker Week 2022: Evolving insurance business models
- ‘Stacks and stacks’ of UK brokers still left to join us – Acrisure UK chief McIlquham
- People Moves: 24-28 October 2022
- Broker Week 2022: The dos and don’ts of digitalisation