MS Amlin Underwriting names Andrew Carrier as CEO
MS Amlin Underwriting has appointed Andrew Carrier as CEO, he is currently chief underwriting officer and will take up the role on 1 January 2023, subject to regulatory approval.
Carrier brings more than two decades of leadership experience in international (re)insurance markets, taking up his new job after two years as CUO.
Prior to this, he spent six years at Everest Re, where he was responsible for the firm’s London market, Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific reinsurance operations. His career also includes serving as group CUO at Argo for seven years and more than two decades at Kiln.
Carrier will succeed John Slabbert who has been in the post since 2020.
