James Dalton leaves the ABI to join the MIB
The Motor Insurers' Bureau has made a series of new senior leadership hires including the director of general insurance policy at Association of British Insurers, James Dalton.
Dalton, pictured, will join the MIB as chief services officer with the aim of creating a stronger alignment between the bureau’s services and the needs of the insurance industry, according to his new employer.
As part of his role, he will also oversee the delivery of client companies including Insurance Fraud Bureau and Official Injury Claim portal.
In addition director of IT solution delivery at Ageas UK, Kjirtse Coltham and head of risk at Pacific Life Re, Chris Makomereh will also join the
