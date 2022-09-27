Got You Covered names Lisa Powis as non-executive director

Personal lines insurance broker, Got You Covered, has added Fresh-founder Lisa Powis to its executive management team in an advisory role as non-executive director.

Powis was previously CEO of Fresh Insurance Services Group, which she established in 2002 in Redditch. The business grew to 250 employees across two sites and reached a turnover of £70m.

Fresh was sold to Vantage in 2018 and Powis moved into consulting and advisory roles.

She was one of the judges for Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards which took place this month.

Robert Leigh, founder and CEO of Got You Covered, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Lisa as she will play an extremely pivotal role in