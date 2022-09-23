People Moves: 19-23 September 2022

Keep up to date with the latest personnel changes in the insurance industry.

Featuring: Endsleigh Insurance, Fusion Specialty

Endsleigh Insurance makes senior appointment within education division

Endsleigh Insurance has hired Jon Taylor as executive director of its education division.

Taylor brings 30 years of experience in the education insurance industry to the role and will oversee the strategic development of the division.

Alison Meckiffe, CEO of Endsleigh Insurance said: “We have served the education market for more than 50 years. Now, as a part of the Howden