Interview: Chris Wallace, executive director, UK, QBE Insurance

Chris Wallace, executive director, UK, QBE Insurance, speaks to Siân Barton about his career to date, a love for all things Latino and Liverpudlian and his plans for the future

Chris Wallace’s love of Liverpool Football Club has helped shape important ‘life’ decisions on more than one occasion.

The native Scouser even went to a nearby university, then Preston Polytechnic (now the University of Central Lancashire), where he studied a degree in marketing and management, so he could be close by for games at [Liverpool FC’s ground] Anfield.

And while he’s travelled slightly further afield since, Wallace still bases himself about 50 miles north of London to make it a bit